Chloe Bailey Shares New Photo Dump Wearing Kanye West's Yeezy "Wet" Tank

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer Chloe performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Fans mostly honed in on her impressive wig.

Chloe Bailey fans are no strangers to great pic dumps. The singer seemingly has an endless amount of stunning looks both while scantily clad and sporting stunningly elaborate looks. Her newest offering is much closer to the scantily clad side but it presented fans with a new element to process. That came through the designer of the clothes she's sporting, Kanye West. The controversial rapper has completely divided music fans in the wake of his recent comeback. That's true among Bailey's fans as well as debates sparked in the comments immediately following her newest post.

In the series of pictures she's sporting a tank that West listed for sale a few months ago. It's a plain white piece with text that simply reads "WET" in bold black text across the chest. Fittingly, Chloe leaned into the wet motif with her caption which is sporting three wave emojis. Despite her comment sections often being full of uncritical praise, this time some fans are taking issue. "Girl. Not Yeezy. 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️" one comment on the post reads. Many other comments on the post are focused on just how perfect her wig looks and how her natural hair is completely vanished. "Your hairstylist is undefeated because where do dem locks be going????" the top comment on the post reads. Check out the photo dump below.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Reveals How She Handles Cheaters

Chloe Bailey Rocking Yeezy Tank

Chloe Bailey is gearing up to release her second solo studio album. She dropped her first last year with In Pieces. Despite her industry support the album underperformed commercially. That hasn't slowed her down though as she's already begun releasing songs from the next project. She dropped "FYS" earlier this year and followed it up with "Boy Bye" earlier this month.

What do you think of Chloe Bailey wearing the recently released Yeezy "WET" tank for her newest Instagram photo dump? Do you think fans are right to call her out for working with Kanye West given all his controversies? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Wants Real Love On "FYS"

