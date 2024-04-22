Chloe Bailey Gives Fans An Up Close Look At Her Coachella Outfit

Weekend two of Coachella just wrapped up and it was an exciting back to back weekends of music. Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat headlined while stars like Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Blxst, Coi Leray, J Balvin, Lil Yachty and many more also took to the various festival stages. Even Kid Cudi made a surprise appearance during the second weekend with a last minute announcement of his set. But right at the end of his set he jumped off the stage, a jump that he revealed earlier today left him with a broken foot.

Another artist who performed at Coachella was Chloe Bailey. She's fresh off her debut solo album last year and reportedly has yet another project in the works. During her set she played tracks from her debut album for fans and as usual, looked excellent doing it. With a recent Instagram dump she showed off her outfit in much closer detail. She also shared some pictures with other celebs performing at the festival like Sabrina Carpenter, Victoria Monet, and YG Marley. "wish i could relive it all over again #chlöchella" the caption of the post reads. Check out the post she shared and fan reactions to it below.

Chloe Bailey's Coachella Photo Dump

Chloe has dropped two new singles so far in 2024. She led the year off with "FYS" in early March which many are expecting to serve as the lead single for her second solo album. The song has racked up 2.7 million streams on Spotify in the month and a half since it dropped. She followed that track up with "Boy Bye" earlier this month. The biting break-up anthem has nearly 700k streams of its own on Spotify.

Last month, Chloe sparked rumors of a romance with Gunna. They came after she shared a sweet picture with the rapper after they both performed at a show with Offset. What do you think of Chloe's Coachella outfit photo dump? Are you looking forward to the release of her second solo album? Let us know in the comment section below.

