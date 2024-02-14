Chloe Bailey Shares Gorgeous Valentine's Day Shots

She's no stranger to showing off her looks to fans.

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Today is Valentine's Day and celebrities are celebrating in a a variety of ways. Many have posted tributes to their special ones whether those are other celebs or long-running sweethearts. But fans of Chloe Bailey won't be surprised by how she chose to celebrate the holiday. Her Instagram feed is basically an unending series of gorgeous outfit pics and thirst traps and unsurprisingly she used Valentine's Day as a reason to share even more.

In the new pics she's focusing on loving herself. The series of shots show off some lacy black lingerie that she's absolutely killing. "love thyself 🖤 happy valentine’s day" her caption reads. In the comments fans show her love for her stunning looks. "She get money, her body tea, she super thic, she super pretty" one of the top comments on the post reads and it isn't alone. "Motha you looks goodt" and "This is what a a whole package looks like from head to toes straight dime" two other comments read.

Chloe Bailey's Valentine's Day Photo Shoot

The last time Chloe shared an updated photo dump was from the Grammys pre-show. Last year, Chloe released her debut solo album In Pieces though it was met with mixed reviews and underwhelming sales. It's not all that surprising that as a result the project failed to spawn any nominations. But Chloe's sister Halle dropped her debut single as a solo artist as well and that did secure a nomination, though it didn't win.

Earlier this year, Halle gave birth to her first child. The pregnancy came as a surprise to many as she managed to keep it a secret throughout. Chloe was a part of that illusion fighting back against rumors and speculation about her pregnancy online for months leading up to the actual birth. What do you think of Chloe Bailey's Valentine's Day photo shoot? How do you think it compares to some of her best pic dumps in the past? Let us know in the comment section below.

