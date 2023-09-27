Chloe Bailey Reveals Her Biggest Celebrity Crush

Chloe Bailey says she has had a crush on Michael B. Jordan for years but refuses to shoot her shot at the iconic actor. She explained her hesitation during an upcoming interview on The Dotty Show for Apple Music.

“I’ll say it. Michael B. Jordan,” she admitted. “That’s my celebrity crush. I’ve been said that in interviews even like years ago.” From there, she explained that she's held off on DMing him because she doesn't want to force anything. “No. I don’t shoot my shot,” she added. “God will bring my blessings to me when they’re supposed to be here. When we try to force it, we could block other blessings.”

Read More: Chloe Bailey Defends Her Sister Halle Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Chloe Bailey In Concert

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Chloe performs on Day 2 of the 2023 Sol Blume Festival at Discovery Park on August 20, 2023 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Fans weren't surprised by Chloe's pick. "I’m telling you once you see Michael b Jordan in person you instantly fall in love he’s everything fr," one wrote under the clip. Another added: "Yesssssss, for 5 years now I have been imagining them being together, damn!!! the universe better align for my Chloe baby." It's not the first time that Chloe has admitted her interest in Michael B. Jordan. Back in 2020, she noted in an interview, as caught by AllHipHop, that her and her sister, Halle, were into both Black Panther stars. “Halle wanted Chadwick Boseman and I wanted Michael B. Jordan,” Chloe shared at the time. Check out her latest comments on her celebrity crush below.

Chloe Bailey Discusses Michael B. Jordan

While Chloe is single, Halle has been in a relationship with DDG. Speaking with Cosmopolitan for a recent interview, Halle admitted that the two are in "love" and that emotion has been inspiring for her new music. She's currently preparing for the release of her debut EP as a solo artist. Be on the lookout for further updates on the love lives of both sisters on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Halle Bailey Reflects On “Love” For DDG Influencing Her Upcoming EP

[Via]