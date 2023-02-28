Michael B. Jordan
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan Ferrari Crash Video Appears To Show Actor Involved In Street RaceJordan was seen racing another Ferrari moments before hitting a parked car.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan Crashes Ferrari In Hollywood, Leaves Parked Kia In RuinsAccording to TMZ, the actor did not specify what caused the crash, and law enforcement authorities did not performa sobriety test.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureWill Smith & Michael B. Jordan's "I Am Legend 2" Gets Crucial UpdateWill Smith will be discussing "I Am Legend 2" with Michael B. Jordan on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan To Direct "Creed 4"Michael B. Jordan is going to direct the next film in the 'creed' franchise.By Cole Blake
- TVMichael B. Jordan's Bedroom Game Is Weak, Bre Tiesi Alleges On "Selling Sunset" ReunionTiesi apologized to the women in the audience whose dreams she might've crushed with her confession.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBre Tiesi Would "Never Disrespect" Nick Cannon, Recalls Alleged Michael B. Jordan HookupBre Tiesi thinks Nick Cannon would "maybe" have a problem with her dating around.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan Links Up With Steve HarveyJordan's breakup with Harvey's daughter doesn't appear to be an issue between the pair.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsChloe Bailey Reveals Her Biggest Celebrity CrushChloe Bailey says her celebrity crush is Michael B. Jordan.By Cole Blake
- TV2023 BET Awards: A Look Into Nominees For Best ActorFirst time nominees join the household names for a chance to be crowned Best Actor. Take an in-depth look at the actors competing for the win!By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors Show Love To Angela Bassett After Oscars LossThe 'Creed III' stars' ties to Bassett run deep, so they made sure to acknowledge her from the Oscars stage.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTessa Thompson Refused To Say "Jawn" In "Creed III"Tessa also speaks about helping Michael B. Jordan take a breather on set when he was stressed about directing and starring in the film.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan Explains Why Drake Is His Goat Over Jay-Z & TupacHis "Creed III" costar Jonathan Majors asked who was better, Jay or Pac. Jordan answered, "Drake. Fight me."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan & Tessa Thompson Went To Couple's Therapy While Filming "Creed III"Tessa says they stayed in character as Adonis and Bianca, but the sessions helped them work out real life issues with relationships.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan Reminds Overzealous Fan To "Breathe" During Chaotic Event MeetingThe actor's "Creed III" press tour has been eventful, to say the least.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesDreamville's "Creed III: The Soundtrack" Has Finally ArrivedWith 18 tracks packed with Dreamville's top artists, this soundtrack is unforgettable.By Diya Singhvi
- GramJoe Budden Won't Apologize For Calling MIchael B. Jordan "Corny"Joe Budden doubles down on his recent comments about Michael B. Jordan after facing backlash. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureLore'l Denies Bullying Michael B. Jordan, Compares His Reaction To Will SmithLore'l says she only attended school with Jordan for one year in the 7th grade, and adds even she was made fun of for her complexion.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDr. Dre Recalls Calling Michael B. Jordan "Crazy" For Directing & Starring In "Creed III"Dre worked on music for the film and couldn't believe Jordan would tackle the "extremely difficult" job as star and director.By Erika Marie