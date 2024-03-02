North West Tried To Set Up La La Anthony With Michael B. Jordan, She Reveals

North West and La La Anthony are quite the wholesome best friend duo, bonded thanks to the former's mother and the latter's good friend Kim Kardashian. As such, it's always interesting to see how they show their fun times on social media, because things aren't as innocent as makeup and paintings anymore. Moreover, the two engaged in (presumably) a TikTok trend about best friends in which they say all the things that make each other a number one companion. During one of Ye's daughter's remarks, she said the following: "We're best friends! Of course I was trying to hook her up with Michael B. Jordan!"

It was a pretty funny moment that had them both laughing, although they didn't really elaborate on the story behind this claim. They closed out the video by singing along to North West's verse on her dad's song "TALKING" off of the Ty Dolla $ign collab album VULTURES 1. This actually made her one of the youngest artists ever to chart on Billboard, which Kim Kardashian was incredibly proud of. In fact, it was particularly heartening to see considering the strained relationship that the ten-year-old's parents have.

North West & La La Anthony Reveal Curious Claim About Michael B. Jordan

"KIM TAKE MY KIDS OUT OF SIERRA CANYON NOW," Ye shared on Instagram recently concerning North West and his and Kim's three other children. "IT'S A FAKE SCHOOL FOR CELEBRITIES THAT ARE USED BY 'THE SYSTEM.' At this point everybody knows what 'the system' is code word for. I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children. When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know [who] they daddy is."

Meanwhile, we're sure that Miss Westie and La La will continue to fool around and have fun on TikTok. Regardless of the darker context behind the former's family life, it's amazing to see that she can still enjoy herself, be free, and make connections with folks in any age range. Maybe they'll do another updated installment of this down the road. For more news and the latest updates on North West and La La Anthony, stay up to date on HNHH.

