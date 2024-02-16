North West Draws Kanye West's "Vultures 1" Album Cover, Reveals Her Favorite Song On The Album

North West has been in the news quite a bit over these past few days. Overall, a lot of this stems from the fact that she was on her father's new album Vultures 1. She can be found on the track "Talking" where she delivers her debut rap verse. Although it may not be extremely lyrical, some have seen it as the highlight of the album. After all, North is a lot like her father in many respects, and fans think she can be a superstar one day. If anything, this is her first step to getting on that trajectory.

Vultures 1 has certainly been through the wringer as of late. There has been a whole lot of drama around the album, especially as it pertains to distribution. For instance, the album was taken off Apple Music. However, it was eventually put back on the platform fairly soon after. Now, North West is showing her appreciation towards the album. In a journal, North revealed what she appreciates the most right now. Of course, all of her answers were Vultures 1 related. Moreover, she even delivered a drawing of the album cover.

Read More: North West Flexes Her Grills For Social Media

North West Showcases Her Talent

The drawing itself is pretty good even though it wasn't meant to be entirely realistic. For the most part, she got the silhouettes correct. Moreover, she revealed that her favorite song on the album is "Carnival." This track features the likes of Rich The Kid, and even Playboi Carti. Ultimately, it makes up one of the best tracks on the project. However, the reviews for Vultures 1 continue to be mixed. Some are impressed with it, while others see it as a complete waste of time.

Let us know what you thought of the album, in the comments section below. What was your favorite track? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Read More: Kanye West Brings Out North West On Stage In Chicago