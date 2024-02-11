Kanye West Brings Out North West On Stage In Chicago

Kanye West brought out his daughter, North, in Chicago for a listening event ahead of the release of his new album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 1, earlier this week. The 10-year-old is featured on her father's new song, "TALKING," which made the tracklist for the project.

"I love it here/ We gonna take over the year for another year/ It's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie," North sings during her verse. "Don't tryna test me/It's gonna get messy." When The Neighborhood Talk shared the performance on Instagram, fans had plenty of praise in the comments section, "She is HIM reborn!!!!!!! Sent by his mother. He needed North," one user wrote. Another added: "I'm not gonna hold ya'll. North has that IT factor. Mark my words. She will be a force."

Kanye West Brings North West To Super Bowl LVI

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Antonio Brown, Kanye West and North West attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Chicago concert comes despite West admitting to having trouble booking venues to perform in. He had just taken to social media to complain about being ignored by arenas across the country. “We just sold out United Center in seven minutes, and I just want to express to everybody out there to see if there’s anyone that can help with this,” West said in one clip re-uploaded by a fan account. “It’s the only arena that I had access to in the past year. And when I call, people say there’s no avails for me, and you know why that is. So if there’s anybody out there that can help with this, please.”

Kanye West & North West Perform Together

In addition to North, West and Ty Dolla Sign worked with Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Freddie Gibbs, Quavo, and many more artists on the new project. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

