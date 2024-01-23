North West Impresses Fans With Her Drawing Of Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign

North West is already no stranger to the public eye. That comes through her appearances at fashion events, basketball games, and other events alongside her celebrity parents. It also comes from her joint TikTok account with Kim Kardashian where it seems like everything they post goes viral. She's used that platform to share some of her art over the past year. First, she impressed fans with a drawing of Ice Spice, whom North is notoriously a fan of. She followed it up with a painting that's pretty impressive for such a young artist.

Now her newest art piece is making the rounds online. It's a drawing of her dad, Kanye West. Also included in the drawing is Ty Doll $ign, who West has been paling around with quite a bit recently. North shared a pencil drawing of the pair that is impressively convincing. In the comments of a tweet sharing the work, fans shared their admiration for her artwork. "No lie she Drew her pops kinda decent" one response reads. "She's good!" another agrees. Check out the full drawing below.

North West's Kanye Drawing

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have been spending quite a bit of time together recently following the announcement of their new collaborative project Vultures. The album was first announced last year with its first planned release date in December. Shortly after the announcement, a version of the album leaked online which likely led to the numerous delays it's gone through since.

Now, West and Ty Dolla $ign are planning on releasing three full volumes of the album. The first volume is due out next month on February 9, with the next two volumes following in March and April. Despite the announcement and a formal trailer even accompanying it, any fans are still skeptical that the projects will be released on time now. What do you think of North West's drawing of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign? Let us know in the comment section below.

