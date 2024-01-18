North West Flexes Her Grills For Social Media

North West is a big social media flexer, whether it's her TikTok creations or her confidence in matchmaking for Scott Disick and Cardi B. As such, it's really no surprise that she recently took to the Internet to share a picture of her glimmering grills, and they certainly look more lavish than your average jewelry. Moreover, plenty of folks on social media had some funny comments to offer on this photo. "Kanye next album cover" and "Why dis pic so hard" were common sentiments under XXL's coverage of this snap. What's more is that, in more ways in one, the divided West-Kardashian family's first offspring seems to be following in her father's footsteps.

Not only does North West have her fashion sensibilities on point (a join effort between Kim and Ye), but her artistic side is developing every day. We've heard a lot about her interest in visual art, with her parents sharing some drawings or sketches quite often. In addition, the 10-year-old also had her very first feature appearance on Kanye West's new album Vultures. Well, technically it hasn't even come out yet, but listening party events and leaks introduced fans to Miss Westie's charming verse. Someone call Adonis to make the diss track already!

North West's Grills

Jokes aside, the unfortunate rift between North West's parents continues to place her in the middle in unjust ways. "All y'all rich n***as got y'all kids in that school," Kanye said during a lengthy rant during the Miami Vultures saga. "F**k Sierra Canyon. My daughter ripped up the motherf***ing couches in the house to be able to be with me right now. Y'all don't know what's going on, for real. The way y'all TikToking and all that s**t, y'all put up with all that s**t. I don't give a f**k, n***a, I'm like 'Pac. I'm in Vegas like 'Pac, my daughter had the Tupac f***ing T-shirt. So I'm saying, witness this s**t!"

Meanwhile, do you think these grills are flashy enough for North West? What do you think about her new family in Bianca Censori and how that's played out for the cameras?

