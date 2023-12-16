Kanye West Threatens To Kick Person Out, Claims North West "Ripped Couches" To Be With Him During Rant

Given that the longest version available of it is 10 minutes long, people are still skimming through Kanye West's explosive rant at the Vegas Vultures event. People are finding new clips to share, new angles to blast him over, and other details that will maybe take on greater context later. For example, two new excerpts shared by The Neighborhood Talk show the Chicago rapper giving some pushback to the present crowd in that moment. One is of him telling a detractor in the crowd to shut up before they get "exiled," which did end up happening to the person who livestreamed the whole thing on Instagram. The other is aimed at the rich people there who have their kids in high-end schools and don't know what his family dynamic is like.

"This the fact that you ain't listen to me," Kanye West said in one of the clips below. "Ain't none of y'all n***as with me. I'm by my f***ing self. Because ain't none of y'all n***as stand up for me." "You ain't God!" one woman in the crowd yells out. "Shut up!" he responds. "Be quiet before you get exiled."

Kanye West Warns Someone That They Will Be "Exiled": Watch

"I know Jay-Z back here like, 'Oh, this n***a gon' die now,'" Kanye West exclaimed in another section of the rant. "I've been here for a year, my n***a. They can't f***ing touch me– why? 'Cause God cover me. All y'all rich n***as got y'all kids in that school. F**k Sierra Canyon. My daughter ripped up the motherf***ing couches in the house to be able to be with me right now. Y'all don't know what's going on, for real. The way y'all TikToking and all that s**t, y'all put up with all that s**t. I don't give a f**k, n***a, I'm like 'Pac. I'm in Vegas like 'Pac, my daughter had the Tupac f***ing T-shirt. So I'm saying, witness this s**t!"

Ye Thinks Jay-Z Thought He Would Die: Watch

Meanwhile, what did you think of this tirade? Do you think the 46-year-old is still going to drop Vultures or is it a lost cause?

