Kanye West's Motorcade Proves He Doesn't Play About Security

As is the case with most of his past album rollouts, Vultures' arrival hasn't been going as smoothly as Kanye West was hoping. Instead, the rapper's Miami rave shut down early. Thankfully, his "Hot S**t" collaborator Lil Durk came through to save the day by streaming from an unknown location. Elsewhere, he's having issues with sample clearance from the Backstreet Boys on his "Everybody" song, as well as with Nicki Minaj's verse on "New Body."

While he attempts to convince his fellow artists to help his vision see the light of day, Ye is obviously taking his security seriously. In the video below, a multi-car motorcade transports him and his entourage to their next location. The 46-year-old's eldest child, North West, is celebrating with him at various rollout events this month, so it's not entirely surprising to see him moving in Presidental fashion. Whether it comes to their online presence or day-to-day events, the Yeezy founder has made it clear that his family's safety isn't something he plays about.

Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Rave Shut Down, Lil Durk Saves The Day By Streaming Album From Unknown Location

Kanye West Values His Safety

For now, the new Vultures release date remains unknown. As Minaj continues to troll West and his stans, her comments are flooding with hip-hop heads begging her to consider finally releasing one of her best verses. Living up to her name, Mrs. Petty seems insistent on giving Ye a taste of his own medicine as he refused to share the track when she originally asked three years ago before leaking it online.

Kanye West's four children spend most of their time with their mother, Kim Kardashian, but still, step-mom Bianca Censori has concern for their wellbeing too. After hearing the SKIMS founder's comments about how her ex-husband and his new wife spend time without security, she reportedly feels as though Kim could be "jeopardizing" North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Jeopardizing Kids By Discussing Kanye West's Security On TV, Bianca Censori Allegedly Says

[Via]