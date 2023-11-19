rant
- RelationshipsTia Kemp Blasts Rick Ross, Reveals He Wanted More Kids In Questionable RantKemp says the last thing she wants is any more "bottomless tank belly babies."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureAdin Ross' Joe Budden Rant Leads To Back And Forth With Concerned Twitter UserAdin seems to always be at the centre of some sort of drama so far this year.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicM.I.A. Targets Jay-Z, Roc Nation & Beyonce In Twitter Rant Over Custody Of Her SonThe British artist also blasted Solange and brought up many governments, corporations, and forces who've allegedly sabotaged her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Claims She Is Being "Silenced" After Getting Hit With Community Guidelines WarningNicki Minaj is sick and tired.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsRick Ross Claims Tia Kemp Had Botched Plastic Surgery, In Response To Her Cease And Desist RantIt seems Ross is giving pity to Tia, but he went after her at the same time. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicFat Joe Goes Off On Haters Who Put His Name On Fake Jeffrey Epstein ListsFat Joe needed to set the record straight.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDJ Akademiks Slams Metro Boomin In Stream & Twitter RantAfter Metro liked a tweet that spoke on Ak's relationship issues, the streamer and commentator unleashed a vile response.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicConsequence Thinks Kanye West Owes Him An Apology In New Instagram RantYe's close associate, supporter, and fellow rapper thinks it's a "slap in the face" to pretend like he's alone in his battles.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsAntonio Brown Blasts Michael Irvin In New Twitter RantThe provocateur accused the commentator and legend of cocaine abuse and questioned his hometown credentials.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Gets Drunk And Throws Chairs During Pre-Christmas Rant: WatchRock isn't feeling especially festive this year.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKanye West Viral Rant Ends With Hilarious Song Request: WatchAfter getting all his feelings out in the open, Ye wanted to hear a "DONDA" era classic.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKanye West & Tory Lanez Prayed Together Over The Phone, Ye Claims In RantThe Yeezy mogul was complaining about everyone making an uproar about his antisemitism, but not seeing his religious values.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Threatens To Kick Person Out, Claims North West "Ripped Couches" To Be With Him During RantMore clips from Ye's latest explosive rant are gaining traction online, with another of him claiming that Jay-Z thinks he'll die soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Promises "Vultures" But Delivers Rant Instead, Social Media ReactsFans are disappointed, but not surprised.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Warns People To Quit Trying To "Hurt" Him: WatchCould this be aimed at recent critics of his work like Joe Budden, or is it just another one of his vague social media threats?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsSamantha Lee's Joe Budden Interview Has Tyrese Demanding She Change Her Name & Claiming He's Losing Out On SexTyrese got heated about his ex's latest comments.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKevin Gates Catches Strays As Tokyo Toni Rants About "Freaky People" With Blac ChynaToni had a lot to say, and none of it was complimentary.By Ben Mock
- MusicSlim Thug Questions DJ Vlad's Nationality In Explosive New RantHe's the latest of many rappers to take issue with Vlad.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBoosie Badazz Unleashes On Rod Wave Even Further For Sample Clearance IssuesThe 41-year-old took to Twitter to dish out some more attacks against the rapper and singer for copying a previous track.By Gabriel Bras Nevares