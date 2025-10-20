Gucci Mane Was "Embarrassed" By Rant Calling Out Drake, Nicki Minaj, And Rick Ross

NBA: All-Star Saturday Night
Feb 16, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Recording artist Gucci Mane watches the 3-Point Contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Gucci Mane went a on a furious X (then Twitter) rant in 2013 where he called out Drake, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross and plenty others.

Gucci Mane is currently in the middle of his press run for his brand-new album and book, Episodes. These releases, as well as this stretch of interviews, dug up some past memories that have plagued him, though. However, despite still feeling remorseful for his actions, he's doing much better now, which is great to see.

One of the things he's recovering well from is his 2013 rant about several high-profile rappers. It was a shocking moment at the time as Guwop called out Drake, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, just to name a few. He remembered feeling so "embarrassed" as he was going through a severe mental health episode when it happened.

"I was super embarrassed and hurt by the things I said because I wasn't well then, right, then I got locked up," he expressed to The Breakfast Club. From the sounds of it, Gucci Mane was worried that those he dissed weren't going to mess with him. But even though he waited until he got out, which was three years, he rushed to his phone to try and make up with everyone.

"I apologized to Ross, Drake, Nicki," he said. Thankfully, they all were receptive and accepted his apologies. "It was like a weight off my shoulders," he admitted.

Gucci Mane Episodes

He specifically touched on what he did to Drake during his appearance on the Big Facts platform. "I said some bullsh*t about Drake. Texted him something crazy. I was going through an episode. So, I had to hit him back and be like, 'I'm sorry about that, I was going through something.' And he was like, 'Man, you know, we gon' get past that. Brothers go through stuff.'"

In that interview, Gucci Mane was similarly happy to make amends with his "Both" collaborator and "30 people." "Some people don't want to hear it. They just don't f*ck with me no more. But a lot of people were like, 'Man, we gon' get past that. It ain't no big deal.' And I'm appreciative of that."

As for what the trap icon said about Drizzy, Nicki, Ross and others, Primetimer was able to recover the tweets that were posted in 2013. "Tell drake he a true male groupie I don't need u u 2 much a, sissy stop tryin b me. Chec dat b*tch instagram. True groupie."

He also reportedly said, "F*** jeezy. Tip. Gotti. Waka. Nicki minaj drake d a Wooh. frenchy 2 chainz coachk kkaior eminem oj rock Quavo takeoff cardo dam g."

As we said, all of this stems from his current run of interviews following the release of Episodes the album and memoir. The former hit DSPs on October 17 and features 23 songs. The latter landed on bookshelves on October 14.

