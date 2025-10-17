Episodes - Album by Gucci Mane

Every year on October 17th, you can expect Gucci Mane to drop a new album, and that is what we see here with "Episodes."

Gucci Mane is one of the most beloved artists in rap. His mixtape run was absolutely iconic, and to this day, he is someone that the fans constantly go back to. If you know Gucci Mane, you know that 10/17 is a special day for him. When this day comes around, you can typically expect him to drop an album. That is exactly what he did on Friday, as we now have his 23-track project, Episodes. There are a few features here, from Sexyy Red , OJ Da Juiceman , and even Bossman Dlow. It's yet another solid effort from the veteran rapper, and we can't wait to do a bigger deep dive into the album.

