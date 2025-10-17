Episodes - Album by Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane is one of the most beloved artists in rap. His mixtape run was absolutely iconic, and to this day, he is someone that the fans constantly go back to. If you know Gucci Mane, you know that 10/17 is a special day for him. When this day comes around, you can typically expect him to drop an album. That is exactly what he did on Friday, as we now have his 23-track project, Episodes. There are a few features here, from Sexyy Red, OJ Da Juiceman, and even Bossman Dlow. It's yet another solid effort from the veteran rapper, and we can't wait to do a bigger deep dive into the album.
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Episodes
- Episodes Intro
- Beautiful Nightmares
- Voices
- Psycho
- Gucci Special
- Only Time
- Still So Icy
- Rich Nigga Problems
- I Need You
- Cold (Episodes)
- In Common
- Savages
- Money
- Forest
- Record Deal
- Real
- Back Cooking ft. OJ Da Juiceman
- Preference
- You Don’t Love Me ft. Sexyy Red
- Hit ft. Bossman DLow
- Heard
- Lust or Love
- Just Like Me