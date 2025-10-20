Gucci Mane's Wife Reveals How She Handles His Schizophrenic Episodes

Gucci Mane opened up about his mental health struggles during his new memoir, "Episodes," which dropped earlier this month.

Gucci Mane and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, appeared on the latest episode of The Breakfast Club to discuss their marriage and the rapper's new memoir, Episodes. In doing so, they discussed Gucci's struggle with schizophrenia and how they work through his mental health challenges.

"I have a system," Ka’oir began. "I take his apps off his phone. First thing I do is delete Instagram. I delete everything. Even if I gotta change his password, I'm changing it because I don't need the public to know he's having an episode. You realize you haven't known about any other episodes since September 13. That's because I control that. Because, you're not going on Instagram, you're not going on Twitter. It's deleted. I control everything at home. And now, before the episodes come, I catch it. So, that's why he hasn't had another one."

She went on to reveal that she can tell another episode is coming if Gucci stops communicating with her and wants to be left alone. "He don't eat. He does not sleep," she said.

From there, Charlamagne compared the situation to Kim Kardashian's recent comments on being married to Kanye West. She claimed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that West would give her cars away when he was going through an episode. Gucci said he's done similarly and recalled giving away jewelry. He added that when he would come to his senses, he felt his friends were taking advantage of him.

Gucci Mane "Episodes" Memoir

Gucci Mane released his Episodes memoir through Simon & Schuster, earlier this month. In addition to his marriage to Keyshia Ka’oir, the book also touches on several other important moments from the rapper's life. He even reveals the story behind his iconic ice cream cone tattoo.

Following the memoir, Gucci put out his 17th studio album of the same name. The project features collaborations with Sexyy Red, Bossman Dlow, OJ da Juiceman, and more.

