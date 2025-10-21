Gucci Mane's Wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir, Fires Back At Nicki Minaj By Using Cardi B

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25
ATLANTA, GA - JULY 17: Keyshia Ka'oir and Gucci Mane backstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Nicki Minaj went off on Keyshia Ka'Oir in a post on X (formerly Twitter), accusing her of keeping Gucci Mane "sedated."

Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir, has addressed Nicki Minaj calling her out on social media by sharing a video of herself listening to Cardi B. Nicki and Cardi have been at odds in recent weeks and traded countless shots online.

The drama began when Ka'Oir and Gucci went on Monday's episode of The Breakfast Club to discuss their marriage and dealing with mental health struggles. Afterward, Minaj accused her of keeping Gucci "sedated" in a post on X (formerly Twitter). She wrote: "Gucci wife has been trying to be me for years. Been dying for the spotlight for years. She’s there to keep Gucci sedated. Gucci hates Debra Antney. They don’t want Deb around me. She’s around me now. Charlamane the fraud (Jay-z friend & business associate) using iHeartRadio for these disgusting ploys against innocent families. He was around Wendy b4 her life went to hell. The buck stops here baby. Bookmark this tweet."

On Tuesday afternoon, Ka'Oir seemingly addressed the post with the video of herself on Instagram. "I’m like nah…….since when ….. out here embarrassing …." she wrote in the caption.

Gucci Mane "Episodes" Memoir

Gucci Mane and his wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir, appeared on The Breakfast Club to promote the rapper's new memoir, Episodes. While speaking about Gucci's mental health struggles, Ka'Oir revealed how she helps him get through the darkest moments.

"I have a system," she said. "I take his apps off his phone. First thing I do is delete Instagram. I delete everything. Even if I gotta change his password, I'm changing it because I don't need the public to know he's having an episode. You realize you haven't known about any other episodes since September 13. That's because I control that. Because, you're not going on Instagram, you're not going on Twitter. It's deleted. I control everything at home. And now, before the episodes come, I catch it. So, that's why he hasn't had another one."

