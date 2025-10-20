Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, offered him $1 million to turn down his infamous Verzuz battle with Jeezy back in 2020. Appearing on The Breakfast Club on Monday, the couple reflected on the viral battle, with Ka'oir explaining why she didn't want him to partake.

"I told him not to. I said, 'You're not doing that.' I said, 'I will pay you $1 million not to do this,'" she said, which Gucci then jokingly confirmed. From there, he explained that the previous Verzuz battles were a big deal at the time, so he was excited about the idea. "My catalog gonna go up. I was excited about it," he said.

As for why Ka'oir was against it, she explained: "I don't trust it. God forbid Jeezy gonna say the wrong thing and things pop off. I ain't got the time. I was pregnant at home. He didn't want me there."

Gucci Mane "Episodes" Memoir

The interview comes after Gucci Mane released his highly anticipated memoir, Episodes, through Simon & Schuster, earlier this month. He also put out his 17th studio album of the same name. That project features collaborations with Sexyy Red, Bossman Dlow, OJ da Juiceman, and more.

Elsewhere during Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir's appearance on The Breakfast Club, they discussed handling the rapper's mental heath crises. "I have a system," Ka’oir began. "I take his apps off his phone. First thing I do is delete Instagram. I delete everything. Even if I gotta change his password, I'm changing it because I don't need the public to know he's having an episode. You realize you haven't known about any other episodes since September 13. That's because I control that. Because, you're not going on Instagram, you're not going on Twitter. It's deleted. I control everything at home. And now, before the episodes come, I catch it. So, that's why he hasn't had another one." Gucci also compared himself to Kanye West.