episodes
- MusicThe Weeknd Says He's Dropping New Music With Every "The Idol" EpisodeThe Weeknd says he's going to drop new music with every episode of "The Idol."By Cole Blake
- TV"It's Always Sunny" Episodes Featuring Blackface Removed From NetflixEpisodes of "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" have been removed from Netflix, at least two of which feature the characters doing blackface.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentNetflix Wants Viewers To Stop Calling Ted Bundy AttractiveSome viewers find the serial killer to be quite cute.By Alexander Cole
- Music"Surviving R. Kelly" Episode 3 & 4: Murder Schemes & Child PornographyThe 2nd installment of "Surviving R. Kelly" is difficult to bear.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentDJ Akademiks Accepts Invitation To Collaborate With The Maury ShowThe two media buffs will combine their hustles.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentLuke Cage Season 2 Episode Titles Inspired By Pete Rock & CL SmoothMarvel's Luke Cage is paying homage to Pete Rock & CL Smooth's cultural imprint.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Season 8 To Return In 2019"Game of Thrones" fans have some time to kill.By Chantilly Post
- NewsRich ShitHNHH PREMIERE - Trill Sammy teams with Maxo Kream on new single "Rich Shit." By Mitch Findlay