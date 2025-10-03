Only Time - Song by Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane is back with a new track called "Only Time," which is a new single off his album "Episodes." The album drops on October 17th.

Gucci Mane remains one of the biggest legends in hip-hop who is still making music today. Overall, the man revolutionized the genre in many ways, and the fans still love it whenever he drops something new. On October 17th, a key date in the Gucci Mane universe, the artist will be dropping a new album called Episodes. In order to drum up some hype for the project, the artist has come through with "Only Time." Ultimately, this song is very much in the vein of what we have heard from Gucci over the past few years. Trap production, steady flows, and solid word play. If you are a fan of the legend, you will definitely want to check this out.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!