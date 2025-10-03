Only Time - Song by Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane remains one of the biggest legends in hip-hop who is still making music today. Overall, the man revolutionized the genre in many ways, and the fans still love it whenever he drops something new. On October 17th, a key date in the Gucci Mane universe, the artist will be dropping a new album called Episodes. In order to drum up some hype for the project, the artist has come through with "Only Time." Ultimately, this song is very much in the vein of what we have heard from Gucci over the past few years. Trap production, steady flows, and solid word play. If you are a fan of the legend, you will definitely want to check this out.
Release Date: October 3, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Episodes
Quotable Lyrics from Only Time
Used to be a taker, now I'm loaded like a baked potato (Yeah)
Ride the beat like 20 East, on McAfee, I'm in Decatur (Huh)
Richer than my opps, these n****s broke as fuck, ain't no debatin' (Broke)
Bitch say I'm a trip, I told her, "Nah, ho, I'm a vacation" (Ho)