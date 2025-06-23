Gucci Mane Opens Up About His Past & Mental Health On "Voices / Psycho"

Gucci Mane is preparing to share some of his most personal thoughts and accounts on his next album "Episodes" with these two singles.

A lot of people gravitate towards Gucci Mane's music for the punchlines and party-ready vibes. But the prolific Atlanta luminary is going in a different direction for his forthcoming album, Episodes. The project will drop alongside his book of the same name on October 17, with both focusing on the ugly side of his journey to fame, influence, and generational wealth.

Guwop gave his fans a hint as to what the biographical novel will be about in a recent Instagram post. "All my fans that’s been struggling with mental health this one is for u! You are not alone!"

We have learned more through the publisher, Simon & Schuster, though. The synopsis reads, "“n Episodes, Gucci revisits his life and shares what was really going on for the first time. The mental anguish, the pitfalls, the triggers no one speaks about. Each episode is Gucci experiencing something—something you may remember from the news or even heard in his music—and giving you the background of where he was mentally."

It continues, "He reveals how his fascination with money got the worst of him, why he committed certain crimes, the story behind his ice cream cone tattoo, and how his wife felt watching him overdose. Along the way, he interviews medical professionals and mental health experts to provide insight into mental health awareness."

Both of these latest singles, "Voices" and "Psycho," touch on his prison experiences, mental well-being, and intrusive thoughts that got the best of him at times.

The tracks still maintain Gucci's signature flair but with a touch of introspection. Check them out below.

Gucci Mane "Voices / Psycho"

Quotable Lyrics From "Voices":

I keep hearing these voices
Buy more jewelry, buy five new Porsches
They say I ain't mentally stable
Spent a million on hay just to feed my horses
I keep hearing these voices (Voices)
Ripping me up, saying, "Buy Rolls-Royces" (Ripping me up)

