Gucci Mane says his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, once had to kidnap him, along with the help of his bodyguards, in an effort to get him help during a chaotic mental health episode. He recalled the incident in a video on Instagram over the weekend, promising to elaborate on the situation in his upcoming second memoir, Episodes.

“It talks about the time when I was going through an episode and my wife kidnapped me with my six bodyguards from the Porsche and had to take me to a mental hospital,” he said. “This book is serious, like, I’m really just like, you know, pulling back the cover and talking about my life.”

Gucci also noted that the book will detail the time he got his iconic ice cream cone tattoo. “It talks about the time I was high as hell and got the ice cream cone tattoo,” he continued. “It talks about the time me and Scooter seen each other in the airport, and we got into it when I was going through an episode.”

Gucci Mane "Episodes" Memoir

Gucci Mane will be releasing Episodes on October 14 through Simon & Schuster. In addition to the incident with Keyshia Ka’oir, it will detail several other important moments from the rapper's life. Further speaking about what fans can expect, Gucci added: “It talks about me and OJ growing up trapping. It even talks about me and my momma and our strained relationship from when she tried to get the thing, like Britney Spears got on her, my mom tried to do that to me. So anybody who got family members or they self is dealing with mental health issues, you need to get this book."

A synopsis of the book reads: "Gucci revisits his life and shares what was really going on for the first time. The mental anguish, the pitfalls, the triggers no one speaks about. Each episode is Gucci experiencing something—something you may remember from the news or even heard in his music—and giving you the background of where he was mentally." Gucci put out his first book, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, back in 2017.