Gucci Mane Is On The Clock For Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gucci Mane Fire Emoji Playlist Hip Hop News
Gucci Mane performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis. Jf1 0226. © Justin Ford / For CommercialAppeal.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This week's "Fire Emoji" playlist update covers new releases from Gucci Mane, Murda Beatz, Elcamino, Dave East, and Big Sad 1900.

As the year starts to close out, our latest Fire Emoji playlist update is making sure you don't miss out on the best hip-hop had to offer this week. Gucci Mane is heading up the pack this time around, playing with his trademark style on the new single "Only Time."

Although Guwop has been around for years and years, there's still something pretty singular about his drawl, which he employs with a mid-paced flow on this new song. Haunting vocal samples make up the bulk of the beat's melody, with a slow-churning trap beat keeping things feeling gritty. It's not the wildest Gucci track in the world, but we never say no.

Elsewhere on Fire Emoji, we also wanted to shout out Elcamino for once again teaming up with the wider Black Soprano Family for the new album MINO. "Bobby Knight" is a pretty representative example of the marriages between 2000s pop-rap sheen and '90s boom-bap grit all over this LP.

On this track in particular, French Montana and Benny The Butcher help with some melodic moments and steadily contribute to a dusty beat. Although its production aesthetics sound quite rugged, there's still a clarity to the final mix here.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Fire Emoji also previewed the upcoming Karma 4 album from Dave East, which just got a new Stove God Cooks-assisted single, "Bottega Trunks." Similar to "Bobby Knight," this classicist instrumental approach mixes uniquely with some melodic and more smooth vocal elements. Sure, it's not necessarily new for either artist, but hearing them occupy a grey area rather than go in either direction is pretty interesting.

On a harder note, we also wanted to highlight the new Murda Beatz single "Hood Politics" with lyrical assistance from Big Sean and Babyface Ray. The Detroit spitters bar up on here, displaying chemistry with lackadaisical deliveries from Ray and more focused ferociousness from Sean.

Finally on Fire Emoji, Big Sad 1900 teamed up with Freddie Gibbs for the cruise-ready, West Coast-inspired jam "Midnight In Hawaii 2." Like usual, Freddie proves why he floats over everything, and Big Sad has plenty of charisma and confidence.

