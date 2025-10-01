Hood Politics - Song by Murda Beatz ft. Big Sean & Babyface Ray

Murda Beatz is one of hip-hop's busiest hitmakers. Over the course of the last decade, you would be hard pressed to find a producer with as many hits as the Toronto beatmaker. Having said that, it is clear that he is not satisfied. Instead, he remains hungry for more, and his new track "Hood Politics" is an example of that. The song features Babyface Ray, who delivers a dope hook and some verses that immediately catch your attention. Meanwhile, Big Sean comes in with some solid bars of his own. Sean and Babyface Ray come with solid chemistry, as both artists share that Detroit connection. It's a dope song, and we hope to hear more from these three in the future.
Release Date: October 1, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A