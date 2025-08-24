Murda Beatz & Lancey Foux Drop Wavy New Single "White Tee"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 78 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Murda Beatz Lancey Foux White Tee Stream Murda Beatz Lancey Foux White Tee Stream
Murda Beatz is best known for his late 2010s trap productions, but Lancey Foux gives that skillset a different energy.

The legacy of Dem Franchise Boyz's 2004 hit "White Tee" continues to yield more contemporary hip-hop re-imaginings, and the latest comes from Murda Beatz and Lancey Foux. But in comparison to the brash quality of the original, this new "White Tee" takes on a bit more of a woozy direction while still hitting hard.

Murda's trademark trap production, especially via the drums, still shows up here, emulating his dominant 2010s run. But the synths this time around sound a bit more shrill and rugged, evoking the current rage wave so many artists continue to ride. While the beat doesn't change much throughout save for a bridge drop-out, the "DANCE ON ME" spitter provides all the energy needed to provide more dynamism.

His infectious vocal tone and its manipulation from smoky corners to more nasal bravado fits really well on this soundscape. Lyrically, it's not about much, but there are still some cheeky lines on here that the "Winter's Over" producer highlights. It seems like we'll get more material from both artists very soon, which is very exciting.

Lancey Foux's "TEKTIME" already ranks as one of the year's most slept-on singles, and we hope there's even more on the way. On the other hand, Murda Beatz's 2025 collaborations suggest a project on the way. We'll see if this eventually manifests or if this is just a killer singles run. Either way, "White Tee" shows they have a lot of chemistry to work with in the future, and much fun to share.

Read More: Elijah Scott & Murda Beatz Show A Woman Life After Breakup In "Turnin Into Something"

Murda Beatz & Lancey Foux – "White Tee"

Quotable Lyrics
I slime you out, your sister and your best mate,
You must be out your mind, we don't do dates in Saint-Tropez,
I put a ring on your hand for fun, I ain't trying to be your bae,
I told you my girl was a gun, fell asleep with a new AK

Read More: Lancey Foux Links With Underground UK Acts Fimiguerrero & Len For Joint LP "Conglomerate"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.2K
lancey foux on ur mind Songs Lancey Foux Swerves Into The Spacey R&B Lane With "On Ur Mind" 868
lancey foux conglomerate Mixtapes Lancey Foux Links With Underground UK Acts Fimiguerrero & Len For Joint LP "Conglomerate" 351
lancey-foux-dance-on-me Songs Lancey Foux Drops Atmospheric New Single "DANCE ON ME" 643
Comments 0