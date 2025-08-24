Murda Beatz & Lancey Foux Drop Wavy New Single "White Tee"

The legacy of Dem Franchise Boyz's 2004 hit "White Tee" continues to yield more contemporary hip-hop re-imaginings, and the latest comes from Murda Beatz and Lancey Foux. But in comparison to the brash quality of the original, this new "White Tee" takes on a bit more of a woozy direction while still hitting hard.

Murda's trademark trap production, especially via the drums, still shows up here, emulating his dominant 2010s run. But the synths this time around sound a bit more shrill and rugged, evoking the current rage wave so many artists continue to ride. While the beat doesn't change much throughout save for a bridge drop-out, the "DANCE ON ME" spitter provides all the energy needed to provide more dynamism.

His infectious vocal tone and its manipulation from smoky corners to more nasal bravado fits really well on this soundscape. Lyrically, it's not about much, but there are still some cheeky lines on here that the "Winter's Over" producer highlights. It seems like we'll get more material from both artists very soon, which is very exciting.

Lancey Foux's "TEKTIME" already ranks as one of the year's most slept-on singles, and we hope there's even more on the way. On the other hand, Murda Beatz's 2025 collaborations suggest a project on the way. We'll see if this eventually manifests or if this is just a killer singles run. Either way, "White Tee" shows they have a lot of chemistry to work with in the future, and much fun to share.

Murda Beatz & Lancey Foux – "White Tee"