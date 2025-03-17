Elijah Scott & Murda Beatz Shows A Woman Life After Breakup In "Turnin Into Something"

Murda Beatz prepares to venture into new froniters with emerging recording artist Elijah Scott and the unexpected collaboration "Turnin Into Something." The track highlights Scott’s signature raspy vocals, weaving his personal history and musical influences into a deeply introspective narrative. Murda Beatz, known for shaping hits with Travis Scott, Drake, and Migos, brings a fresh sonic dimension to Scott’s style. As country music continues evolving, artists like Scott redefine its possibilities, proving that innovation and tradition can coexist.

Raised by a single mother, Scott grew up on the sounds of country legends, with his grandfather’s record collection shaping his earliest musical experiences. Despite being surrounded by gang culture, he remained steadfast in his love for country music, staying true to an artistic vision that sets him apart. That authenticity shines through in "Turnin Into Something," a song that explores resilience and transformation with striking honesty. The track builds on country’s roots while injecting modern textures, resulting in a sound that feels both nostalgic and forward-thinking.

Scott’s raw lyricism finds the perfect complement in Murda Beatz’s production, which blends country’s storytelling traditions with hip-hop’s dynamic energy. "Turnin Into Something" is more than a song—it’s a testament to artistic evolution. Scott’s heartfelt delivery and Murda Beatz’s polished production create a track that respects country’s foundations while fearlessly exploring new sonic territory. The result is an electrifying fusion that speaks to listeners across genres, offering a glimpse into the future of modern country music. Scott has embraced social media to amplify the song’s impact, teasing snippets on TikTok and sharing behind-the-scenes content. His direct engagement with fans has fueled anticipation, generating organic buzz ahead of the release.

"Turnin Into Somthing" - Elijah Scott & Murda Beatz

Official Lyrics:

She like the long rides, windows down, sunroof beamin

I need a night by the fire tailgate

And she just came to get her mind off him, now it's turnin into something

Bar close she don't want to go home

Took a chance, put my number in her phone