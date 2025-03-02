Fridayy Triumphs Through Highs & Lows On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 225 Views
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 25: Fridayy visits SiriusXM Studios on February 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
The rest of our "R&B Season" playlist update this week comes from Alex Isley, Lithe, Johnny Venus, and 6LACK.

Our latest R&B Season playlist update is here for your convenience, rounding up the best genre-adjacent releases that came out this week. The blockbuster that you can't miss is Fridayy's powerful new album, Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not. As the title implies, there are just as many bright and triumphant peaks on here as there are forlorn and heart-ached valleys, although they are all very engaging examples. He shares particular chemistry with Chris Brown on the track "One Call Away" thanks to its funky and bouncy percussion pattern, gorgeous vocal harmonies, and vocal deliveries that really compliment one another.

As far as solo highlights on R&B Season this week, Alex Isley delivered an impressive jam on "Hands." Opening up with a sultry and submerged bass line, it eventually blossoms into light kicks, dramatic tom rolls, tender piano chords, and a wailing yet soft synthesizer. Of course, Isley also pairs this with an airy and wistful vocal and lyrical showing that will send you up in the clouds. It might be one of the more subtle cuts on the playlist this week, but there's a lot of lush detail here to fall in love with.

Lithe certainly competes in that regard, though, as the fuzzy and woozy synth keys that open up the new single "If I Could" are immediately hypnotizing. This is another slow-burning percussive treatment on R&B Season, this time focusing more on trap-related drums that move slowly throughout the atmosphere. A big reason for that haziness is the vocal performance, which drowns in psychedelic effects to give an otherworldly feel to the entire cut. Even though some listeners might not find the patience for it, it's an addictive and entrancing effort.

Finally on R&B Season, we wanted to shout out Johnny Venus – of EARTHGANG fame – and 6LACK for their smooth, warm, and soothing collaboration "So Beautiful." That's one heck of a title, especially when Venus' falsetto comes in and adds another sense of drama to the guitar chords and light, soulful drums. When the Baltimore native enters for the assist, it's with a measured and calm rap verse that ups the sense of heart on this cut.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
