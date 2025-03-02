Fridayy Triumphs Through Highs & Lows On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

Our latest R&B Season playlist update is here for your convenience, rounding up the best genre-adjacent releases that came out this week. The blockbuster that you can't miss is Fridayy's powerful new album, Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not. As the title implies, there are just as many bright and triumphant peaks on here as there are forlorn and heart-ached valleys, although they are all very engaging examples. He shares particular chemistry with Chris Brown on the track "One Call Away" thanks to its funky and bouncy percussion pattern, gorgeous vocal harmonies, and vocal deliveries that really compliment one another.

As far as solo highlights on R&B Season this week, Alex Isley delivered an impressive jam on "Hands." Opening up with a sultry and submerged bass line, it eventually blossoms into light kicks, dramatic tom rolls, tender piano chords, and a wailing yet soft synthesizer. Of course, Isley also pairs this with an airy and wistful vocal and lyrical showing that will send you up in the clouds. It might be one of the more subtle cuts on the playlist this week, but there's a lot of lush detail here to fall in love with.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Lithe certainly competes in that regard, though, as the fuzzy and woozy synth keys that open up the new single "If I Could" are immediately hypnotizing. This is another slow-burning percussive treatment on R&B Season, this time focusing more on trap-related drums that move slowly throughout the atmosphere. A big reason for that haziness is the vocal performance, which drowns in psychedelic effects to give an otherworldly feel to the entire cut. Even though some listeners might not find the patience for it, it's an addictive and entrancing effort.