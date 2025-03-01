Meek Mill Recalls LeBron James' Artistic Advice Amid Praise For New Fridayy Collab "Proud Of Me"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 540 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Meek Mill LeBron James Advice New Fridayy Collab Hip Hop News
Dec 14, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Founder and CEO of Fanatics Michael Rubin, left, and rapper Meek Mill pose for a camera during the second half of the game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Seton Hall Pirates at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LeBron James' wise words from years ago seem to have inspired Meek Mill's emotionally potent verse on this new song.

Meek Mill is sometimes the subject of much Twitter trolling, but you can't say that hip-hop doesn't give credit where it's due. Fans were blown away by his captivating and emotionally potent verse on "Proud Of Me," one of the standout tracks on Fridayy's new album Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not. Specifically, the Philly rapper talks about the loss of his father, the contrast between the fame and his pain, and the motivating factors behind his artistry. In fact, it even led him to reflect on some advice that LeBron James gave him years ago that possibly inspired this verse.

This is because of the praiseful fan reactions that Meek received on social media platforms like Twitter. "You gotta drop a whole tape of you talking that talk like that nbs," one fan posited. "LeBron told me that a while back," he replied. LeBron James' fandom of Meek Mill should come as no surprise to people who have followed both of their careers over the past two decades or so. What's more is that a lot more fans agree this time around, so we'll see if that actually ends up manifesting in other future cuts.

Read More: Meek Mill Blasts IRS For Taxing Him More Money Than He Made

Meek Mill New Song

Elsewhere, Meek Mill announced other bizarre music plans amid praise for "Proud Of Me." As odd as his proposal was, it's at least heartening to see that he feels energized by this love and is still excited about honing his craft. The reason why people raised their eyebrows at this, though, is because the Dream Chaser announced a new song called "Pizza Gate." If you know anything about conspiracy theories and the discourse around the Jeffrey Epstein files, then you can see why fans are wary.

Jokes and oddities aside, Meek Mill was also able to bury the hatchet regarding a recent hip-hop flare-up. You may recall Dee-1's critical comments towards Meek, Jim Jones, Rick Ross, and other MCs regarding their subject matter. Fortunately, it seems like they settled their differences and came to an understanding after a heart-to-heart. Hopefully fans get the hint and celebrate compassion and vulnerability more than bravado.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Challenges "Dumb" Meek Mill To $10 Million Spelling Bee

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 45.1K
meek mill wale Music Meek Mill & Wale Beef: A Timeline Of Firing Shots & Reconciliation 1.9K
Time Warner Cable Studios After Party Music Meek Mill Downplays Diddy Connection By Claiming "Something Ain't Right" 6.0K
The Parking Lot Concert Presents Boosie In Concert Music Boosie Badazz Praises Meek Mill After Recent Pardon 9.3K