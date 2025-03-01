Meek Mill Recalls LeBron James' Artistic Advice Amid Praise For New Fridayy Collab "Proud Of Me"

Meek Mill is sometimes the subject of much Twitter trolling, but you can't say that hip-hop doesn't give credit where it's due. Fans were blown away by his captivating and emotionally potent verse on "Proud Of Me," one of the standout tracks on Fridayy's new album Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not. Specifically, the Philly rapper talks about the loss of his father, the contrast between the fame and his pain, and the motivating factors behind his artistry. In fact, it even led him to reflect on some advice that LeBron James gave him years ago that possibly inspired this verse.

This is because of the praiseful fan reactions that Meek received on social media platforms like Twitter. "You gotta drop a whole tape of you talking that talk like that nbs," one fan posited. "LeBron told me that a while back," he replied. LeBron James' fandom of Meek Mill should come as no surprise to people who have followed both of their careers over the past two decades or so. What's more is that a lot more fans agree this time around, so we'll see if that actually ends up manifesting in other future cuts.

Meek Mill New Song

Elsewhere, Meek Mill announced other bizarre music plans amid praise for "Proud Of Me." As odd as his proposal was, it's at least heartening to see that he feels energized by this love and is still excited about honing his craft. The reason why people raised their eyebrows at this, though, is because the Dream Chaser announced a new song called "Pizza Gate." If you know anything about conspiracy theories and the discourse around the Jeffrey Epstein files, then you can see why fans are wary.