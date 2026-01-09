Fetty Wap Meets Max B & French Montana After Prison Release

Fetty Wap recently shocked fans by sharing a message after his release from prison, which they didn't think they would get to experience until later this year. One of his first big moves after securing his freedom was going to link up with French Montana and Max B, the latter of which also recently got out of jail.

In fact, Max and French got back to the waves very quick after this development. They recently dropped their new collaborative project, Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos. Many fans of the "1738" MC hope that he will get back to music soon as well, although they're also happy to see him show and receive love alongside his hip-hop peers and his family.

DJ Akademiks caught the social media footage on Instagram, which features Fetty quoting one of Max's classic lines back to him, stemming from an old popular video. "What these n***as do, I don't do," he recalled. "These n***as go this way, I go the other way."

Overall, it's a wholesome sight to see for two rappers who were recently defined by their legal troubles. Hopefully they can continue to rewrite their stories for the better moving forward.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Will Not Go To Prison Over His Federal Gun Case

Why Was Fetty Wap In Prison?

For those unaware, Fetty Wap went to jail on a six-year prison sentence for drug trafficking, specifically over cocaine. His release date was originally for months or even years from now at one point, but multiple bump-ups led us to where we are today: home confinement. After that ends in November, Wap will still serve five years of supervised release, and he plans to use his influence for the betterment of the people around him.

"Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves," Fetty Wap stated after his release. "I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most."

We will see if he links up with Max B and French Montana in the studio, too. Many fans are curious to hear what the "My Way" artist could return with.