Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos – Album by French Montana & Max B

BY Tallie Spencer
For longtime supporters of the wave, this installment feels earned.

The wave is officially back. French Montana and Max B reunite on Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos, the latest chapter in their long-running collaborative series and a major moment for fans who’ve been waiting on Max’s full return. Following Max B’s release from prison in 2025 after serving 15 years, the project feels both celebratory and intentional, reaffirming a bond that helped shape the original Coke Wave movement. Leading up to the album, the duo steadily rolled out singles including “Make America Wavy Again” and “Whippin That Wave,” setting the tone with polished confidence and nostalgic energy. Sonically, Narcos stays true to the glossy, melodic street rap aesthetic the series is known for.

Spanning 22 tracks, the album plays as a continuation. Proof that time hasn’t dulled their chemistry.

Release Date: January 9, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos

Tracklist for Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos
  1. Make America Wavy Again (MAWA)
  2. Whippin That Wave
  3. Bulletproof Maybach (feat. Harry Fraud)
  4. Skit, Pt. 1
  5. Ever Since U Left Me
  6. Pop The Half
  7. Heaven
  8. Metro Wave (feat. Metro Boomin)
  9. The Race
  10. Effortless (feat. Harry Fraud)
  11. Me Too
  12. I Don’t Know
  13. Serenation (feat. Metro Boomin)
  14. Skit, Pt. 2
  15. Narcos (feat. Metro Boomin)
  16. Used To Baby
  17. Be All You Can Be
  18. Nigga Like Me (feat. Chinx)
  19. Sunday School
  20. Tease Me
  21. Like I Wasn’t
  22. Rich Off A Name

