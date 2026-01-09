Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos – Album by French Montana & Max B

The wave is officially back. French Montana and Max B reunite on Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos, the latest chapter in their long-running collaborative series and a major moment for fans who’ve been waiting on Max’s full return. Following Max B’s release from prison in 2025 after serving 15 years, the project feels both celebratory and intentional, reaffirming a bond that helped shape the original Coke Wave movement. Leading up to the album, the duo steadily rolled out singles including “Make America Wavy Again” and “Whippin That Wave,” setting the tone with polished confidence and nostalgic energy. Sonically, Narcos stays true to the glossy, melodic street rap aesthetic the series is known for.