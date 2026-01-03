Whippin That Wave - Song by French Montana & Max B

Max B is home from prison, and now, he is linking back up with his old collaborators. For instance, he was just featured on a new song from French Montana called "Whippin That Wave." This new track is going to be on Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos, a collaborative project due in 2026. Overall, this is the kind of song you expect from these two. From the piano-driven production to the melodic flows, it's a song that is familiar in many ways. Fans are excited to see French and Max B together again, and we look forward to their work in 2026.
Release Date: January 2, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos