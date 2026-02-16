Despite Michael Jordan being a beloved sports icon, his stature isn't enough for some people to look past his recent behavior. If you haven't heard, the NBA Hall of Famer is going viral for touching a little boy in an unusual way. Specifically, he was grabbing and pinching Beau, the six-year-old son of Tyler Reddick.
Reddick is one the veteran drivers on Jordan's NASCAR team, 23XI Racing, and he had a big win at the Daytona 500 on Sunday. He came in first place, and it was obviously a huge accomplishment for him, his family and Jordan's squad, which joined NASCAR in 2020.
However, for the most part, the co-owner's celebration with Beau is making things a little less joyous. In the viral footage, Jordan can be seen messing with the young boy's lower torso. Given the currently tense social climate thanks to the Epstein files, a lot of folks are outraged and disgusted with Jordan's behavior.
That includes one 50 Cent, who took to his Instagram to share his disappointment with Jordan.
"WTF are you doing Mike," Fif begins his caption per AllHipHop's Nolan Strong. "I if I have to put all these sneaker back I’m a f*ck you up. WTF are ya doing playing with the baby a*s!"
Michael Jordan At The Daytona 500
There are some are defending Michael's actions with one commenter attempting to quell everyone's worries. "I did my due diligence first before I commented and saw the other angle and what the boys dad said and yeah it was a bunch of Ice in his shirt and it looked that way due to the angle, people quick to comment but not go find research first."
Another adds, "Watched it live it wasn’t that boys butt. He was on the back of his shirt it kinda like bunched up which is why it looks like pinching which he wasn’t doing either. Michael was not doing anything inappropriate. Love 50 but y’all don’t start lol."
Even with these folks' allegedly true explanations, some remain highly skeptical.
It's a video that's sure to cause a lot more debate as the week progresses.