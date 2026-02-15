J. Cole's First Week Sales For "The Fall-Off" Are Officially In

According to the publication, the project moved 280K album-equivalent units in its first week, a bit shy of the 290K-ish number that previous projections indicated. Still, it's a massive success, with this being the highest debut for a hip-hop or R&B album in almost a year. Previously, Playboi Carti's MUSIC debuted atop the Billboard chart with 298K units in its first week.

Of these 280K sales for The Fall-Off, about 167K come from streaming, specifically from 169.5 million on-demand streams from the whole album. Pure album sales, such as vinyls, account for 113K, and track-equivalent album units make up 500 of these sales numbers. This is also the biggest sales week on vinyl for a hip-hop or R&B album in a year with 80K units. The last highest-selling vinyl week came from Kendrick Lamar's GNX, which sold 87K LPs in its first week of availability as a vinyl pressing.

Elsewhere on the Billboard chart, Bad Bunny has two albums. The first is DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS at number two with its biggest sales week ever, moving 250K units in the wake of his Super Bowl LX halftime show. The second is Un Verano Sin Ti at number six with 81K.

Don Toliver's OCTANE (which still holds the record for a hip-hop album's biggest Spotify debut week in 2026) fell from number one to four with 97K. Joji's new album Piss In The Wind debuted at number five with 86K.

This success for The Fall-Off is great to see, especially with all the discourse surrounding it and the long path Cole led us on to get here. J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" tour continues to captivate, whether it's by chatting with fans or hooping with them.