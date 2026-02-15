J. Cole's First Week Sales For "The Fall-Off" Are Officially In

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
J Cole First Week Sales The Fall Off Official
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 28: Rapper J. Cole attends a party "Alibi Tuesday Night" at TRUTH Nightclub on February 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
As previously projected, J. Cole's "The Fall-Off" has officially become his seventh number one album on the Billboard charts.

J. Cole is currently taking a break from his "Trunk Sale" tour, but he just got some good news concerning his new album The Fall-Off's first week sales. Following a lot of projections, his purportedly final LP is now his seventh number one album on the Billboard chart.

According to the publication, the project moved 280K album-equivalent units in its first week, a bit shy of the 290K-ish number that previous projections indicated. Still, it's a massive success, with this being the highest debut for a hip-hop or R&B album in almost a year. Previously, Playboi Carti's MUSIC debuted atop the Billboard chart with 298K units in its first week.

Of these 280K sales for The Fall-Off, about 167K come from streaming, specifically from 169.5 million on-demand streams from the whole album. Pure album sales, such as vinyls, account for 113K, and track-equivalent album units make up 500 of these sales numbers. This is also the biggest sales week on vinyl for a hip-hop or R&B album in a year with 80K units. The last highest-selling vinyl week came from Kendrick Lamar's GNX, which sold 87K LPs in its first week of availability as a vinyl pressing.

Read More: J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Review

J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" Tour

Elsewhere on the Billboard chart, Bad Bunny has two albums. The first is DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS at number two with its biggest sales week ever, moving 250K units in the wake of his Super Bowl LX halftime show. The second is Un Verano Sin Ti at number six with 81K.

Don Toliver's OCTANE (which still holds the record for a hip-hop album's biggest Spotify debut week in 2026) fell from number one to four with 97K. Joji's new album Piss In The Wind debuted at number five with 86K.

This success for The Fall-Off is great to see, especially with all the discourse surrounding it and the long path Cole led us on to get here. J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" tour continues to captivate, whether it's by chatting with fans or hooping with them.

We'll see what's next on that trek, and what other big moments are in store for the Dreamville artist.

Read More: Akademiks Was Right About J. Cole–He Can't Claim King Anymore

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
J Cole First Week Sales Update The Fall Off Music J. Cole Secures Staggering First Week Sales Update For "The Fall-Off"
J Cole Trunk Sale Tour Count The Fall Off First Week Sales Music Does J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" Tour Count Toward "The Fall-Off" First Week Sales?
J Cole Trunk Sale Tour Queens Deli St Johns University Music J. Cole Takes His "Trunk Sale" Tour To Queens Deli And His Alma Mater
Bennett Raglin /gettyimages Original Content Charts Don't Lie: November 11
Comments 0