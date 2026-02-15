J. Cole Flexes Basketball Skills, Hoops With Fans On His "Trunk Sale" Tour

J. Cole has a long history of loving basketball and hooping, so it's no surprise he incorporated that into his "Trunk Sale" tour. While going around various United States cities to connect with fans, promote his new album The Fall-Off, and sell CD copies of the project, he took a break from his stops in the DMV to hit the court with some friends and fans.

The Dreamville artist shared the moment on his latest YouTube vlog for this journey. At the end of the basketball segment, you can see him sign a basketball as fans watch.

As for the actual hooping, there are probably many lowlights the selected segments didn't catch. But what we did get was a nice highlight reel of Cole's made shots, plus some impressive plays from others on the court. Overall, it seemed like everyone was having a great time.

It's been very heartening to see these fan connections and wholesome moments throughout this "tour." Hopefully the North Carolina MC actually does some concerts soon, but this is even more special for those who have gotten to kick it with him in person.

J. Cole's Basketball Career

J. Cole actually has a career in basketball, playing in the Basketball Africa League for the Rwanda Patriots in 2021. He also played for the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the Canadian Elite Basketball League in 2022.

Beyond this playing history, Cole's frequent basketball references in his music, his NBA All-Star appearances, and more contribute to his connection to the sport. He's also tall, which obviously helps. Plus, the now-41-year-old challenged himself to play at an older age, which many fans also celebrated and commended. Cole also played for Terry Sanford High School in North Carolina and was even the team manager at one point, although he did not appear in a college game at St. Johns University as a walk-on candidate

As for the next stop on this "Trunk Sale" tour, he took a break this weekend to be with family. But J. Cole said he plans to stop at more cities on this trek.