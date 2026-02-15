J. Cole Flexes Basketball Skills, Hoops With Fans On His "Trunk Sale" Tour

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
J Cole Flexes Basketball Skills Hoops With Fans Trunk Sale Tour
ATLANTA GA - MARCH 01: Rapper J. Cole attends DVSN Concert After Party at Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge on March 1, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
J. Cole has been doing a lot with fans on his "Trunk Sale" tour to promote "The Fall-Off," whether it's hearing freestyles or chatting.

J. Cole has a long history of loving basketball and hooping, so it's no surprise he incorporated that into his "Trunk Sale" tour. While going around various United States cities to connect with fans, promote his new album The Fall-Off, and sell CD copies of the project, he took a break from his stops in the DMV to hit the court with some friends and fans.

The Dreamville artist shared the moment on his latest YouTube vlog for this journey. At the end of the basketball segment, you can see him sign a basketball as fans watch.

As for the actual hooping, there are probably many lowlights the selected segments didn't catch. But what we did get was a nice highlight reel of Cole's made shots, plus some impressive plays from others on the court. Overall, it seemed like everyone was having a great time.

It's been very heartening to see these fan connections and wholesome moments throughout this "tour." Hopefully the North Carolina MC actually does some concerts soon, but this is even more special for those who have gotten to kick it with him in person.

Read More: Akademiks Was Right About J. Cole–He Can't Claim King Anymore

J. Cole's Basketball Career

J. Cole actually has a career in basketball, playing in the Basketball Africa League for the Rwanda Patriots in 2021. He also played for the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the Canadian Elite Basketball League in 2022.

Beyond this playing history, Cole's frequent basketball references in his music, his NBA All-Star appearances, and more contribute to his connection to the sport. He's also tall, which obviously helps. Plus, the now-41-year-old challenged himself to play at an older age, which many fans also celebrated and commended. Cole also played for Terry Sanford High School in North Carolina and was even the team manager at one point, although he did not appear in a college game at St. Johns University as a walk-on candidate

As for the next stop on this "Trunk Sale" tour, he took a break this weekend to be with family. But J. Cole said he plans to stop at more cities on this trek.

We will see what the next phase of this is, and whether or not more hooping will be in order. Regardless of where he goes, we're sure he will continue to create special moments for fans and vice versa, which should be great to see.

Read More: J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
J Cole Trunk Sale Tour Queens Deli St Johns University Music J. Cole Takes His "Trunk Sale" Tour To Queens Deli And His Alma Mater
J Cole Reveals Where Trunk Sale Tour The Fall Off Going Next Music J. Cole Reveals Where His "Trunk Sale" Tour For "The Fall-Off" Is Going Next
J Cole First Week Sales Update The Fall Off Music J. Cole Secures Staggering First Week Sales Update For "The Fall-Off"
J Cole Trunk Sale Tour The Fall Off Music J. Cole Announces He'll Hit The Road On "Trunk Sale" Tour For "The Fall-Off"
Comments 0