J. Cole Takes His "Trunk Sale" Tour To Queens Deli And His Alma Mater

J. Cole graduated from St. John's University in 2007, and almost 20 years later, he's making that history a part of his artistic legacy. For his "Trunk Sale" tour for the new album The Fall-Off, he stopped in New York City (specifically Queens) to return to his alma mater, connect with fans, and sell CDs of the new record.

Cole World caught some compelling clips from this "tour stop" on Twitter, whereas 2Cool2Blog on Instagram shared a clip from Brian "B.Dot" Miller's Instagram Story of the Dreamville artist greeting fans and joking around in a Queens deli. This was the latest stop on this "Trunk Sale" trek, which has already hit cities such as North Carolina and a few in the DMV. Presumably, Cole might continue this journey throughout the United States, and it's been heartening to witness so far.

Throughout the clips below, you can see dozens upon dozens of fans approach the North Carolina lyricist and share in the joy of this meet-and-greet-like experience. Not everyone's a fan, of course; haters will hate no matter what on social media. But the in-person energy counteracts any negativity to a big degree.

Where Is J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" Tour Going Next?

For fans excited to see where J. Cole will go next on his "Trunk Sale" tour for The Fall-Off, it seems like we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out. Cole took to Twitter after spending time with fans in NYC to reveal he's taking a weekend break to be with family. "Thanks for the love. Tired!!! Taking the weekend off to spend with the family. The plan is to head out again next week. Peace," he wrote.

We will see if this trek continues throughout more cities on the East Coast or if he's moving elsewhere in the United States. Maybe this is an idea he takes even further, although that might be more of a logistical challenge.