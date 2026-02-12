J. Cole Invites Fans Into His Car To Listen To “The Fall-Off”

J. Cole is currently making his way around the United States selling CDs out of his car, and so far, it looks like he's having a blast. A new clip shared by Kurrco on Twitter/X even shows him cruising around with a couple of lucky fans in his Honda Civic, listening to The Fall-Off. Clearly, Cole is committed to making his "Trunk Sale" tour unforgettable for both him and his supporters.

He first announced the tour last week, describing it as a way to get back to his roots following the release of his seventh and presumably final album.

"I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers 'yo you like hip hop??' Was the beginning of the sales pitch," he wrote in part at the time. "When I was working on this album I had the desire to go feel that feeling again, and that’s what I’m about to do. Trunk Sale Tour 26!! I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love."

J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" Tour

He's since made stops in North Carolina, Virginia, and D.C., with many more on the way.

News of Cole inviting fans into his car to listen to The Fall-Off comes shortly after he drove to Hampton University, where he had yet another memorable moment with a supporter. The supporter in question, Kelo Soul, later shared a video of their encounter on Instagram. In it, he's seen walking up to the hitmaker's car and freestyling. This left Cole impressed, prompting him to give the up-and-coming artist a shout-out and commend him for his skills.