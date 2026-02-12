J. Cole Invites Fans Into His Car To Listen To “The Fall-Off”

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
J. Cole Invites Fans Into Car
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: (Editorial Use Only) J Cole performs on the main stage during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
J. Cole is currently on his "Trunk Sale" tour, driving around the U.S. selling CDs out of his Honda Civic.

J. Cole is currently making his way around the United States selling CDs out of his car, and so far, it looks like he's having a blast. A new clip shared by Kurrco on Twitter/X even shows him cruising around with a couple of lucky fans in his Honda Civic, listening to The Fall-Off. Clearly, Cole is committed to making his "Trunk Sale" tour unforgettable for both him and his supporters.

He first announced the tour last week, describing it as a way to get back to his roots following the release of his seventh and presumably final album.

"I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers 'yo you like hip hop??' Was the beginning of the sales pitch," he wrote in part at the time. "When I was working on this album I had the desire to go feel that feeling again, and that’s what I’m about to do. Trunk Sale Tour 26!! I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love."

Read More: J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Review

J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" Tour

He's since made stops in North Carolina, Virginia, and D.C., with many more on the way.

News of Cole inviting fans into his car to listen to The Fall-Off comes shortly after he drove to Hampton University, where he had yet another memorable moment with a supporter. The supporter in question, Kelo Soul, later shared a video of their encounter on Instagram. In it, he's seen walking up to the hitmaker's car and freestyling. This left Cole impressed, prompting him to give the up-and-coming artist a shout-out and commend him for his skills.

J. Cole's "Trunk Sale" tour follows the release of both The Fall-Off and Birthday Blizzard '26, a collection of four freestyles he dropped on his 41st birthday. It's also taking place amid his legal battle with Cam'ron, who's currently suing him for $500K in alleged unpaid royalties from their "Ready '24" collab.

Read More: J. Cole Finally Responds To Cam’ron’s $500K Lawsuit

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
J. Cole Next Stop "Trunk Sale" Music J. Cole Reveals The Next Stop On His “Trunk Sale” Tour
J. Cole Freestyling Fan Music J. Cole Impressed By Freestyling Fan On His “Trunk Sale” Tour
J Cole Career Full Circle Fans North Carolina AT Music J. Cole Brings Career Full Circle, Sells "The Fall-Off" At North Carolina A&T
2025 Dreamville Music Festival Music J. Cole's First Week Sales For "The Fall-Off" Surge To New Heights
Comments 0