Music
J. Cole Announces He'll Hit The Road On "Trunk Sale" Tour For "The Fall-Off"
This is not a live concert tour to celebrate J. Cole's "The Fall-Off," but rather a chance to meet him in person while he's selling CDs.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
February 07, 2026