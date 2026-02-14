Klay Thompson Signs Historic Deal With Anta Sports

Klay Thompson has officially secured his legacy beyond basketball with a groundbreaking announcement. The four-time NBA champion signed a lifetime endorsement deal with Chinese sportswear giant Anta. This historic partnership was revealed during the grand opening of Anta's first U.S. flagship store.

The Beverly Hills location served as the perfect backdrop for this monumental occasion. Thompson's relationship with Anta spans over a decade of incredible success. The partnership originally began in 2014 when he joined the brand.

Since then, Thompson has sold over 11 million pairs of his signature "KT" sneakers. This achievement demonstrates his massive global appeal and marketability. The lifetime deal cements his status among basketball's elite endorsers.

The announcement coincided with the debut of the KT11 signature shoe. This latest installment arrives following Thompson's transition to the Dallas Mavericks. His previous ten-year extension with Anta was worth $80 million reportedly.

Anta's growth in the U.S. market has been remarkable in recent years. The Beverly Hills store represents their commitment to American expansion. Thompson's popularity in China makes this partnership mutually beneficial.

Klay Thompson Lifetime Deal

