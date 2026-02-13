Wiz Khalifa Painfully Announces That His Father Has Passed Away

Wiz Khalifa has had a long and successful career in hip-hop, one that he partially owes to the support of his father, Laurence W. Thomaz. Sadly, the rapper took to Twitter today (Friday, February 13) to announce that his dad has passed away, paying tribute to his support throughout his life.

"Today my father decided not to wake up," he wrote. "I will always love him, miss him and be greatful for the things he taught me. He went out like a true yogi, at peace and on his own time. I love you forever Laurence W. Thomaz."

Fans in the replies sent their condolences, well-wishes, prayers, and sympathies to the "Too Blessed To Be Stressed" MC, and to his extended family. Thomaz had previously spoken on how Wiz being a father changed him as a person for the better, as caught by The Father Hood.

"Sebastian’s [Wiz's son with his ex wife Amber Rose] matured him. But it’s made him more serious and understand: ‘I have to be here. I can’t do the dangerous, reckless things I was doing before: I have this little guy to look out for,’" Wiz's father shared.

Who Is Wiz Khalifa's Father?

For those unaware, Wiz Khalifa's father Laurence W. Thomaz served in the Air Force along with his then-wife and Wiz's mother, Peachie Wimbush. They got a divorce when Wiz was about two years old. He moved around with them a lot throughout their military service. Wiz eventually settled in Pittsburgh, sought a career in rap music, and the rest is history.