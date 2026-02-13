Wiz Khalifa Painfully Announces That His Father Has Passed Away

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Wiz Khalifa Announces His Father Passed Away
Jul 20, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Recording artist Wiz Khalifa gestures before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch prior o the Pittsburgh Pirates hosing the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Rest in peace to Laurence W. Thomaz, a military man who formed a special bond with his son Wiz Khalifa that Wiz is eternally grateful for.

Wiz Khalifa has had a long and successful career in hip-hop, one that he partially owes to the support of his father, Laurence W. Thomaz. Sadly, the rapper took to Twitter today (Friday, February 13) to announce that his dad has passed away, paying tribute to his support throughout his life.

"Today my father decided not to wake up," he wrote. "I will always love him, miss him and be greatful for the things he taught me. He went out like a true yogi, at peace and on his own time. I love you forever Laurence W. Thomaz."

Fans in the replies sent their condolences, well-wishes, prayers, and sympathies to the "Too Blessed To Be Stressed" MC, and to his extended family. Thomaz had previously spoken on how Wiz being a father changed him as a person for the better, as caught by The Father Hood.

"Sebastian’s [Wiz's son with his ex wife Amber Rose] matured him. But it’s made him more serious and understand: ‘I have to be here. I can’t do the dangerous, reckless things I was doing before: I have this little guy to look out for,’" Wiz's father shared.

Who Is Wiz Khalifa's Father?

For those unaware, Wiz Khalifa's father Laurence W. Thomaz served in the Air Force along with his then-wife and Wiz's mother, Peachie Wimbush. They got a divorce when Wiz was about two years old. He moved around with them a lot throughout their military service. Wiz eventually settled in Pittsburgh, sought a career in rap music, and the rest is history.

Wiz Khalifa's spoken on his parents' divorce before, especially in relation to his divorce and coparenting with Amber Rose. "We're such a good unit for him that I didn't see growing up," he said on Drink Champs back in 2023. "My parents, they weren't able to function, her parents as well. I think just that generation of dysfunction, there was no come-together. [...] My parents were divorced since I was 2, and I had both of them in my life. Love my mother, love my dad, but they can't be in the same room together, and that's not good for a kid. And it's not their fault because they probably didn't grow up seeing the best functioning anything."
Rest In Peace Laurence W. Thomaz.

