Wiz Khalifa Gets Emotional As He Learns His Fifth Great-Grandfather Was Enslaved

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wiz Khalifa Fifth Great-Grandfather Enslaved
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Wiz Khalifa appears on Hip-Hop Nation at SiriusXM Studios on April 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Wiz Khalifa recently joined Henry Louis Gates Jr. for an episode of "Finding Your Roots," where he learned about his family's history.

Recently, Wiz Khalifa sat down with Henry Louis Gates Jr. for an episode of the PBS series Finding Your Roots. During their conversation, the rapper received some difficult news about his family history. His fifth great-grandfather, Howard Williamson, was enslaved in Alabama in the 1870s. According to Gates, Williamson lived next door to the family that owned him.

“I think I’m programmed to feel a little bit pissed,” he said of the man who owned his fifth great-grandfather. “But just him owning my family just sounds crazy. That sounds wild. I feel some type of way about that.”

“It’s crazy to see him as a nameless person on a grid,” he continued. “And to know how valuable that property is because it’s a life and it’s not actually property, it’s a person. No name, just a color and an age and what sex you are.”

Wiz summed the heavy conversation up to a “reality check.”

Read More: Wiz Khalifa Facing Nine Months In Romanian Prison Over Drug Possession

Wiz Khalifa Romania Arrest

When Williamson gained his freedom, he registered to vote, despite the danger Black voters faced after the Civil War. “Even I feel all of them around me. I just don’t know who they are," Wiz Khalifa said of his late ancestors. "So now I’m able to say their name. So that just makes it even better."

The artist learned that his grandfather, Willie Wimbush Jr,. moved from the South to Pittsburgh during the Great Migration later in the episode. "It’s really good to learn it,” Wiz said of his grandfather's history. “Just to know, just to feel Papa Bush’s ambition through his story. That’s what I could feel.”

Wiz Khalifa's appearance on Finding Your Roots comes just a few weeks after it was reported that he could be facing up to nine months behind bars in Romania for alleged illegal drug possession. During his set at the Beach Please! Festival in Continesti, he allegedly lit up on stage, resulting in a 3,000 leu fine in addition to potential prison time.

Read More: Kush & Orange Juice (15th Anniversary) – Album by Wiz Khalifa

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Desert Sun Music Wiz Khalifa Facing Nine Months In Romanian Prison Over Drug Possession
Brian Stukes/Getty Images Streetwear Wiz Khalifa On Doja Cat’s Billboard Music Awards Look: “Too Fire”
2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 Music Wiz Khalifa Indicted For Illegal Drug Use During Romanian Music Festival
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Comments 0