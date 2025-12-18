Wiz Khalifa Facing Nine Months In Romanian Prison Over Drug Possession

Wiz Khalifa apologized profusely to the country of Romania after having 18 grams of cannabis on his person, which is not fully legal.

Wiz Khalifa is in real danger of staying behind bars at a Romanian prison. The beloved rapper is facing a sentence of nine months for illegal drug possession. You may remember that he publicly apologized on his Twitter (X) account for reportedly having 18 grams of cannabis on him. That came from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism or DIICOT.

"Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time." He was in Romania for the Beach Please! Festival in Continesti.

Per TMZ, Romania's Constanța Court of Appeal upheld an appeal from DIICOT today, December 18. Previously, Wiz was only fined 3,000 leu, which roughly equates to 700 U.S. dollars.

While Cancan reports that the decision is final, according to Romanian law, Wiz Khalifa's legal team is getting ready to appeal it. The laws regarding drug possession in the Central-Southeastern country are really strict, so it wouldn't be too surprising if the "Black and Yellow" star has to face this sentence.

It's an unfortunate development for the 38-year-old, who put out his Kush + OJ sequel in April, along with a 15th anniversary edition to the that classic mixtape.

When Was Wiz Khalifa Arrested In Romania?

On top of that, he's featured on projects from Snoop Dogg, Curren$y and Harry Fraud, DDG, and Smoke DZA.

Additionally, he's been on tour for K&OJ2, alongside one with Sean Paul.

Wiz was arrested but let go shortly after for this drug possession ordeal in July of last year. He was one of many big-name rappers to perform at this festival. Don Toliver, Yeat, Travis Scott, Ice Spice, Chief Keef, and Gucci Mane were a few others.

Khalifa was indicted for illegal drug use and possession in October 2024. His nine-month ruling is somewhat lenient as the minimum sentence is three months. However, max equates to two years.

