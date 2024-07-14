Wiz Khalifa Catches Drug Possession Charges In Romania For Alleged Weed-Smoking

According to local prosecutors, Wiz Khalifa was caught carrying and smoking marijuana during a music festival at a Romanian resort.

It looks like Wiz Khalifa ran into some unexpected trouble overseas, as authorities in Romania reportedly charged him with illegal drug possession. "During a performance at a music festival held in the resort of Costinesti, the accused was found to have possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis and to have consumed (on stage) another quantity in the form of a handmade cigarette," local prosecutors stated on Sunday. The nation's laws often seek up to ten years for cannabis possession, as they consider the substance a "risk drug," and while they allegedly charged the future Kush & OJ 2 MC, apparently they didn't keep him in custody.

If you're a hip-hop fan in Romania, then this Wiz Khalifa situation continues a sad streak for rappers in the nation as of late. "Out of concern for the well-being of our team and myself, my security detail [advised me] not to travel to Romania’s festival tonight due to safety concerns regarding protests in the area," Nicki Minaj announced last week amid protests. "I look forward to seeing you all at another time. As a mom, I have to make sure I’m making sound decisions for me to make it home to my son and for my team to make it home to their families. To not heed the advice of security at this time is simply not what I think I should be doing."

Wiz Khalifa Reportedly Charged With Weed Possession In Romania

Hopefully Wiz Khalifa is able to handle this situation in Romania swiftly and effectively. After all, he has a family to get back to, as his girlfriend Aimee Aguilar is pregnant and they are very excited for this new chapter as parents. This certainly threw a wrench into things, but perhaps it resolves sooner than expected. Fingers crossed!

Meanwhile, Wiz Khalifa has other overseas concerts to look forward to these days, including a November visti to Thailand for Rolling Loud. A$AP Rocky, Tyla, Ski Mask The Slump God, and many more will perform as well, and it looks like quite the fun event. Hopefully these other shows and concerts are ones he handles with more discretion when it comes to the drug charges. It's also possible that this is a huge misunderstanding, so keep your eyes peeled for updates.