Amber Rose Reacts To Wiz Khalifa & Aimee Aguilar's Pregnancy Announcement

Amber Rose is ecstatic for Bash to have a baby sister.

Wiz Khalifa is readying to welcome his second child and Amber Rose appears to be ecstatic about the news. The “Black & Yellow” rapper confirmed that he and his Aimee Aguilar were expecting a child together, on Father’s Day no less. “Baby girl on the way,” Wiz Khalifa wrote in the caption of a ClearBlue-sponsored post. Aguilar held a ClearBlue pregnancy test as he rubbed her belly. Outside of the hilarious fact that it was a corporate-sponsored post, it led to a plethora of celebratory messages for Wiz and Aimee.

However, it’s clear that the excitement is palpable in the household, too. Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose’s first son, Bash, will soon be a big brother to a little sister. However, many wondered how Amber might react to the news. After all, she and Wiz share an incredible co-parenting situation that ensures their son’s well-being is prioritized. She was unsurprisingly excited about the news, writing in the comment section of the post, “We can’t wait to meet her!”

Amber Rose "Can't Wait" To Meet Wiz Khalifa And Aimee Aguilar's Daughter

Rose wasn’t the only celebrity in the comments who celebrated Wiz Khalifa’s exciting news. Kevin Hart, Berner, Bun B and more offered their congratulations while Ludacris welcomed Wiz Khalifa to the “girl dad club.” However, the funniest comment goes to Lil Duval who couldn’t help but poke fun at the sponsored post. “If i have a baby im getting a pregnancy test deal too,” he wrote along with several laughing emojis.