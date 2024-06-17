Amber Rose Reacts To Wiz Khalifa & Aimee Aguilar's Pregnancy Announcement

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: (L-R) Wiz Khalifa, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, and Amber Rose attend the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Amber Rose is ecstatic for Bash to have a baby sister.

Wiz Khalifa is readying to welcome his second child and Amber Rose appears to be ecstatic about the news. The “Black & Yellow” rapper confirmed that he and his Aimee Aguilar were expecting a child together, on Father’s Day no less. “Baby girl on the way,” Wiz Khalifa wrote in the caption of a ClearBlue-sponsored post. Aguilar held a ClearBlue pregnancy test as he rubbed her belly. Outside of the hilarious fact that it was a corporate-sponsored post, it led to a plethora of celebratory messages for Wiz and Aimee. 

However, it’s clear that the excitement is palpable in the household, too. Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose’s first son, Bash, will soon be a big brother to a little sister. However, many wondered how Amber might react to the news. After all, she and Wiz share an incredible co-parenting situation that ensures their son’s well-being is prioritized. She was unsurprisingly excited about the news, writing in the comment section of the post, “We can’t wait to meet her!” 

Amber Rose "Can't Wait" To Meet Wiz Khalifa And Aimee Aguilar's Daughter

Rose wasn’t the only celebrity in the comments who celebrated Wiz Khalifa’s exciting news. Kevin Hart, Berner, Bun B and more offered their congratulations while Ludacris welcomed Wiz Khalifa to the “girl dad club.” However, the funniest comment goes to Lil Duval who couldn’t help but poke fun at the sponsored post. “If i have a baby im getting a pregnancy test deal too,” he wrote along with several laughing emojis.

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose got married in 2013 but filed for divorce the following year due to irreconcilable differences. While they might not be together, they share joint custody of their son, Bash, and have continued to show out for him publicly. In fact, the two are known to go all out for his birthday. Most recently, they reunited to celebrate the 11-year-old’s graduation from elementary school. Check out Amber Rose’s post above and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below. 

Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
