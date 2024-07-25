Wiz Khalifa Speaks Out On Amber Rose And Joseline Hernandez Fight Footage

Wiz didn't know Amber Rose could fight.

Wiz Khalifa was unfamiliar with ex-wife Amber Rose's game. On Wednesday, uncensored footage of the fight between Amber Rose and Joseline Hernandez on BET College Hill: Celebrity Edition surfaced online. While the episode featuring the clip aired last year, BET decided against broadcasting the actual fight. Clips of the moments that caused the fight went viral following Rose announcing her support of Donald Trump. In the episode, Hernandez accused Rose of "wanting to be a white girl" and refusing to embrace her Blackness.

In the uncensored footage, first obtained by TMZ, Amber Rose initiates the fight with Hernandez and lands several more blows before they’re pulled apart. "Damn, my BM got squabbles," Wiz Khalifa wrote on Instagram in reply to the video. "Although I can’t stand Amber now I’m glad to see she whacked Joseline," said another user. Both women spoke about the fight before the video surfaced online. Hernandez refused to name names when she discussed the altercation on Drink Champs last year. The reality TV star claimed a woman tried to “attack her” but she put her “head through that glass.” Rose said that she hit Hernandez with an "eight-piece."

Wiz Khalifa Reacts To Amber Rose Fight

Amber Rose faced heavy criticism for speaking at the 2024 Republican National Convention earlier this month. Her support for Donald Trump raised eyebrows following her years of women’s rights activism and the very existence of SlutWalk, an anti-rape culture movement she helped grow in the 2010s. She previously referred to Trump a “sexual predator," as well as an "idiot," and hoped that Hillary Clinton beat him.