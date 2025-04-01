Rubi Rose Reveals Colossal OnlyFans Earnings

ESSENCE Girls United's Summit
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Rapper Rubi Rose attends ESSENCE Girls United's (GU) Summit at Atlanta Contemporary Arts Center on November 05, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Rubi Rose says she first began using the platform after being inspired by an ex, but now she feels "stuck."

Rubi Rose revealed how much money she's been earning on OnlyFans during a recent interview with Bobbi Althoff on her show, The Really Good Podcast. When Althoff asked how much she makes on the platform during a "horrible" month, Rose claimed to still earn at least $400,000. She noted Althoff would also do well on the platform because she gives off an “innocent” vibe but is “probably freaky as f*ck.”

When DJ Akademiks shared the clip of Rubi Rose's comments on Instagram, fans has mixed reactions in the comments section. "It’s crazy we in era where as long as you get money you glorified hahaha no talent required anymore," one user wrote. Another cast doubt on Rose's claim. "We saw you in Miami without makeup 400k a stretch shawty u basic," they joked.

Rubi Rose's Bobbi Althoff Interview

Elsewhere in the interview with Bobbi Althoff, Rubi Rose discussed how she got involved in OnlyFans in the first place. She brought up the story in the process of "trauma dumping." "My trauma dump is that my ex talked me into doing OnlyFans. It was exciting at first, but now I feel stuck. It’s affected my reputation, but I made that choice, so I’m sticking it out," she said. She also noted that being on the site has changed how other people perceive her. "Oh yeah, for sure," Rose said of the idea. "Especially in my relationships. I feel like guys don’t take me as seriously because I’m an ‘OnlyFans girl.’"

In addition to Rubi Rose, Bobbi Althoff recently made headlines for welcoming Kevin Gates on her show. During that interview, Gates claimed to have made a monk break his vow of silence, broke down different slang terms for Althoff, and more. She's interviewed several other celebrities over the years as well, including Drake, Lil Yachty, Offset, and more.

