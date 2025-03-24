DJ Vlad Seemingly Accuses Some Superstar Rappers Of Sleeping With An Underage Rubi Rose

Rubi Rose went viral over the weekend after being mentioned by DJ Vlad and DJ Akademiks in the group No Jumper podcast with Wack 100, Adam22, and Traplore Ross. Vlad would recall Playboi Carti's legal team often reaches out to him about removing content featuring Rubi Rose mentioning having a past relationship with Carti. The recollection would cause DJ Akademiks to share information on an unreleased video of Rubi Rose revealing past relationships with four rap stars. Other rappers mentioned in the group discussion include Travis Scott and 21 Savage.

There have been ongoing rumors and speculation regarding Rubi Rose’s past relationships with rappers. Particularly allegations that she was involved with certain artists while underage. Though no concrete evidence has surfaced, online discussions have fueled debates about her early connections in the music industry. Rubi Rose's recent relationships include Druski, DDG, and French Montana. Her relationship with DDG recently was revisted by podcasters claiming that Rose broke into DDG's home.

Rubi Rose Dating History

Some rumors trace back to social media speculation. Fans and bloggers have suggested that Rose, before turning 18, had ties to notable rap figures. These claims have largely been based on old photos, vague references in lyrics, and unverified sources rather than confirmed reports. Despite the speculation, Rubi Rose has never publicly addressed or confirmed these allegations, and no legal accusations have been made against any artists in connection with these rumors. As her career has progressed, Rose has been more vocal about her personal and professional experiences, often brushing off gossip and emphasizing her independence. She has built a name for herself beyond controversy, focusing on her music and brand rather than revisiting past speculations.