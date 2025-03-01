Team Drake Or Kendrick Lamar? Rubi Rose Reminds Everyone Who's Always Been Better

Since the start of their battle, Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been joined at the hip thanks to their respective fan bases and unbiased spectators. It's been like this well before the beef, though, especially when it came to the "Big Three" conversations. But with them finally duking it out throughout 2024, things have really intensified. For example, if one artist breaks a streaming record, especially the other's, their stans are going to let the opposition hear about it. Drizzy and K. Dot's support groups have been notoriously pesty for years. But this verbal feud has taken it up a few notches for sure. Artists and celebrities have been making their voices heard throughout their saga too, siding with one over the other.

It's mainly been rappers though and its pretty safe to say that most of them have riding with Lamar. But Rubi Rose is not one of them, reminding people that Drake has actually always been the better all-around talent. She made her voice heard, pretty much out of nowhere yesterday (Feb. 28). To our knowledge, this is the first time the Kentucky native has ever spoken out about this never-ending topic. She tweets boldly, "Remember when ppl tried to say Kendrick over Drake lol wtf."

Who Won The Drake Kendrick Lamar Beef?

She has been met with a lot of crude backlash from users, basically telling her to shut up and post provocative pictures instead. But if Drake ever sees this, he will most likely appreciate the support. After all, he's made it very clear just how many times he's been shot in 2025. He's also been showing love to those who have been loyal to him during this stretch. Earlier this week during his Anita Max Wynn tour, he told the fans, "For my family, my friends, for all my collaborators, all the producers, all the other artists that I've worked with, you know, the ones that didn’t turn p**sy on me, the ones that are still real, my real ones, I appreciate you."