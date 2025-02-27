Drake Throws Shade At Fake Friends During Last "Anita Max Win Tour" Stop

Drake called out the artists that have betrayed him over the years during the latest stop on his Anita Max Win Tour. In between songs, he shared his appreciation for all who have stuck by his side. “For my family, my friends, for all my collaborators, all the producers, all the other artists that I've worked with, you know, the ones that didn’t turn p*ssy on me, the ones that are still real, my real ones, I appreciate you," Drake said on stage.

Drake has fallen out with numerous former collaborators over the last year. The drama began with Kendrick Lamar dissing him on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" in March. In the following months, several others took aim at him as well including Rick Ross, ASAP Rocky, The Weeknd, and more.

Why Did Drake Postpone "Anita Max Win Tour"?

Following the concert in Brisbane, Drake postponed the remaining dates on the tour of Australia and New Zealand citing "scheduling conflicts." He had for shows left in Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland. In the cancelation statement, Drake's team promised that they are "actively working on rescheduling" and tickets will remain valid.

On a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Loren Lorosa revealed that she spoke to a source who gave her an explanation for the postponement. "They just had a routing mess up towards the end of the tour," she said. "So, basically, they had Drake doing four shows in 16 days. Essentially, if he had done that, he would've been sitting around in Australia doing nothing for 12 days and that's a huge waste of money and time because you gotta pay for his dancers, his production, his lighting crew. There's a lot of overhead for the tour so, 'scheduling conflicts.' I'm assuming they're gonna figure it out for the fans who couldn't get to see the rest of the shows."