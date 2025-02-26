Drake’s “Anita Max Win Tour” Scheduling Conflict Has Finally Been Explained And It’s A Doozy

Drake will be announcing new dates for the postponed shows from his "Anita Max Win Tour" in the near future.

The "scheduling conflict" that Drake’s team referenced in the cancelation of his Anita Max Win Tour dates has been revealed. Despite having several shows left in Australia and New Zealand, the Toronto rapper postponed the shows by surprise on Wednesday. On the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, Loren Lorosa explained that she spoke to a source who told her that Drake is doing fine and fans can relax.

"They just had a routing mess up towards the end of the tour," she explained. "So, basically, they had Drake doing four shows in 16 days. Essentially, if he had done that, he would've been sitting around in Australia doing nothing for 12 days and that's a huge waste of money and time because you gotta pay for his dancers, his production, his lighting crew. There's a lot of overhead for the tour so, 'scheduling conflicts.' I'm assuming they're gonna figure it out for the fans who couldn't get to see the rest of the shows."

Drake's New Tour Dates

While Drake promised to reschedule all of the postponed shows, he hasn't revealed any new dates as of yet. His reps wrote in a statement announcing the move: "We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows. All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for sale. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon. We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible."

Drake was traveling for the tour when he dropped his new collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and features several hits including "Gimme a Guy" and "Nokia."

