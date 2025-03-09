Drake’s “NOKIA” Reaches Impressive New High On U.S. Apple Music

Apr 20, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse (left) and Recording artist Drake (right) against the Philadelphia 76ers during game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last month, Drake unleashed his eagerly anticipated project alongside PartyNextDoor, "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U."

2024 might have been a hard year for Drake thanks to his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar, but so far, it looks like 2025 is off to a better start. While he did see the Compton MC take home five Grammy awards for a diss track about him last month, and perform said diss track at the Super Bowl, Drizzy has plenty of his own successes to celebrate these days. On Valentine's Day, for example, he unleashed his eagerly anticipated album with PartyNextDoor.

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U has since earned mixed reviews, but one song in particular has quickly become a fan favorite, "Nokia." Recently, the track even reached No. 1 on U.S. Apple Music for the first time. It's the third song from the project to do so. Several of Drake's other tracks also remain in the top ten, including "Gimme A Hug," "Die Trying," and "Somebody Loves Me."

Why Did Drake Cancel The Rest Of His Tour?

Amid the success of his latest release, Drake took fans by surprise last month, canceling the remainder of his "Anita Max Win" tour. “We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows,” a rep for the Toronto rapper told Rolling Stone at the time. “All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for sale." It was speculated that low ticket sales caused the unexpected cancelation, but these rumors quickly got shut down.

During an episode of The Breakfast Club, Loren Lorosa said she spoke to a source who confirmed that the cancelation was the result of a simple scheduling issue. "They just had a routing mess up towards the end of the tour," she revealed. "So, basically, they had Drake doing four shows in 16 days. Essentially, if he had done that, he would've been sitting around in Australia doing nothing for 12 days and that's a huge waste of money and time."

